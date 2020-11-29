Age 76 of Philadelphia passed away on November 25, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Susanne E. Lawlor Kearns. Loving father of Harry, Jr. (Lynn), Melissa Gulotta (Pete), Jeffrey (Steve), Susanne Pirrone (Greg) and the late Sarah Anne Knott (Rob). Grandfather of Robert, Amanda, Gavin, Harry III, Olivia, Sammy, Isabella, Gregory and Johnny. Dear brother of Jerry (Margie), Edna Hoshaw (late Denny) and the late Theresa Gorman (Bob). Relatives and friends are invited to Harry's Life Celebration Tuesday, December 1, 2020 from 7 P.M. to 9 P.M. at the JAMES J. McGHEE FUNERAL HOME, 690 Belmont Ave, Southampton, PA 18966 and Wednesday, December 2, 2020 from 9:30 A.M. to 11 A.M. at St Anselm Church, 12670 Dunks Ferry Rd, Philadelphia, PA 19154 followed by his Funeral Mass at 11 A.M. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers donations in Harry's memory may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital at www.stjude.org
.