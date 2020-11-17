1/
Harry J. McCullough Jr.
On November 13, 2020, age 77 yrs. Beloved Husband of Patricia A. (Gilroy). Loving father to Patricia Ann Wahl of Haddonfield, NJ, Kathleen St. Clair (Brian) of Fort Washington, PA, and H. Joseph McCullough III of Washington, DC; Also survived by three sisters: Gertrude Buffington of Marlton, NJ, Laurie McCullough of Blackwood, NJ and Lynn Czopoth of Belvedere, NJ and two brothers: Raymond McCullough of Linwood, NJ and Robert McCullough of Cape May, NJ. Proud grandfather of six grandchildren: Madeline, Grace, Abigail, Christian, Emma, and Mia. Family are invited to attend the Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday November 19th, 2020. Visitation will begin at 10 A.M. followed by a Mass at 11 A.M. Christ the King Church, 200 Windsor Ave., Haddonfield, NJ. The Mass will be live streamed from the church, https://ctkhaddonfield.org/live-stream In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Philabundance www.philabundance.org/donate/ HINSKI-TOMLINSON F. H., Haddonfield, NJ

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
19
Visitation
10:00 AM
Christ the King Church
NOV
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Christ the King Church
Funeral services provided by
Hinski-Tomlinson Funeral Home
81 Haddon Ave
Haddonfield, NJ 08033
