Harry Julich
1924 - 2020
on December 3, 2020. Cherished husband Rita Lilie; Loving stepfather of Debra (Brad) Sorkin and Robert (Alison) Wishnick; Devoted step-grandfather of Sydney, Jack, Quinn and Nolan. He was born on January 13, 1924 in Cologne, Germany and in his youth moved to France. As a teenager he was on the run and in hiding from the Nazis in the south of France. Through many factors - wits, good fortunate, Divine Providence, and the kindness and bravery of strangers – he managed to survive this horrendous ordeal. He then came to this wonderful country in 1947 and began the task of making up for the years of education that he had lost. He earned degrees in engineering, physics and eventually established his own business in Virginia and a foreign patent translator. He was the most wonderful, caring husband. Harry was a brilliant, kind, and generous man who will be sorely missed. Services and interment Private. Contributions in his memory may be made to The Jewish Foundation for the Righteous, 80 Main St., Suite 380, W. Orange, NJ 07052. www.goldsteinsfuneral.com


Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
