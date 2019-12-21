Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
(215) 942-4700
Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
12:30 PM
Joseph Levine & Sons, Inc.
4737 Street Road
Trevose, PA 19053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for HARRY KABO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HARRY KABO


1925 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HARRY KABO Notice
KABO
HARRY


(March 26, 1925-Dec. 19, 2019) of Lake Worth, FL and Atlantic City, NJ. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosalind Kabo (née Issadore) and loving father of Bonni (Jerry) Shinfeld and Michael (Ellen) Kabo. Proud PopPop of Brett, Drew, Jaime, Kyle, Scott, Tracy and 9 great-grandchildren. Harry was blessed to be the life-partner of Shirley Caltune for the last 18 years. Her son, Craig, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were loved by Harry. Harry led an active life and was a leader in the Board Room, the Club Room and the Locker Room. A proud WW II veteran of the United States Navy and a true member of the Greatest Generation, he was a successful businessman for his entire career. Harry loved people and was loved by people. Throughout his life, he did it his way.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday Dec. 23rd, 12:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA 19053. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. The family will return to the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Kabo and request that contributions in his memory be made to the Children's Heart Foundation: P.O. Box 244 Lincolnshire IL. 60069 or to a .

www.levinefuneral.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -