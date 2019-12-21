|
|
KABO
HARRY
(March 26, 1925-Dec. 19, 2019) of Lake Worth, FL and Atlantic City, NJ. Predeceased by his beloved wife, Rosalind Kabo (née Issadore) and loving father of Bonni (Jerry) Shinfeld and Michael (Ellen) Kabo. Proud PopPop of Brett, Drew, Jaime, Kyle, Scott, Tracy and 9 great-grandchildren. Harry was blessed to be the life-partner of Shirley Caltune for the last 18 years. Her son, Craig, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were loved by Harry. Harry led an active life and was a leader in the Board Room, the Club Room and the Locker Room. A proud WW II veteran of the United States Navy and a true member of the Greatest Generation, he was a successful businessman for his entire career. Harry loved people and was loved by people. Throughout his life, he did it his way.
Relatives and friends are invited to Services Monday Dec. 23rd, 12:30 P.M. at JOSEPH LEVINE AND SONS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 4737 Street Road, Trevose, PA 19053. Interment Montefiore Cemetery. The family will return to the residence of Mr. & Mrs. Michael Kabo and request that contributions in his memory be made to the Children's Heart Foundation: P.O. Box 244 Lincolnshire IL. 60069 or to a .
www.levinefuneral.com
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 21, 2019