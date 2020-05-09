Dear Mae and family,

Please accept my heartfelt condolences on your loss. Harry was one of the most intelligent, curious, interesting, kindest people it was my privilege to work with at PCO/Salus. He was always my go-to person for historical information about the College, and I loved to listen to his stories! A great deal of my love for and knowledge of PCO came from Harry's stories and anecdotes.

Beyond that, Harry was truly interested in people. His sense of humor, and his dedication to his profession were hallmarks. His pride and love for his family were also evident to all who knew him, and his devotion to his beloved Mae was inspiring.

Please know that you all are in my thoughts and prayers. Harry was simply a wonderful person, and your loss is shared by all who worked with him and knew him.

Sincerely,

Peggy

Peggy Shelly

Coworker