RASCHER
HARRY L.
Age: 80 of Phila., on April 25, 2020. Devoted husband of Elizabeth (nee Fione); beloved father of Michelle Rascher and Nicole Koschman (Joseph); cherished Poppy of Ashley and Alexis Mutt and Matthew Koschman.
Delvalcremation.com/memorials
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 1, 2020.