95, of Downingtown, PA, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Freedom Village of West Brandywine. Harry was the son of the late Harry N. Helms, Sr. and Margaret R. Magee, and loving husband to Jeanne F. Helms (nee Smyth) for 64 years until her passing in 2013.Harry graduated from West Catholic High School in Philadelphia and enlisted in the United States Army in 1943. As a member of the 94th Infantry Division, he proudly served in St. Nazaire, France during World War II. After returning to civilian life, Harry graduated from Villanova University and later went on to earn his Master's in Education from Temple University. In 1949, Harry married the love of his life, Jeanne Smyth, and they began their 64 year journey together, settling down in the wilds of Downingtown, PA, to raise a family.Harry is remembered by countless students as principal of two Delaware County Vo-tech schools, longtime SS. Philip and James basketball coach, and advisor for many Science Olympiad competitions.After his retirement, Harry and Jeanne traveled the world together and with their beloved "DOZI" gang.A dedicated volunteer, Harry served for 20 years on the board of the Downingtown Area Historical Society and was an active member of the American Legion in West Chester. He was particularly committed to his own 94th Infantry, serving as secretary/treasurer and contri-buting to the passing of the torch to new generations of veterans and their families.Harry is survived by his children; Mark Helms (Bobbi), Maureen Wenck (Taylor), Marylou Starner (Bob), Margie Helms, and Madelyn Mueller (Steve), as well as 12 grand-children and 15 great grand-children. In addition to his parents and wife, Jeanne, Harry is preceded in death by his brother, John Helms, and son, Michael Helms. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's honor can be made to the Exchange Club Family Center, 310 N. Matlack St., West Chester, PA. Due to COVID-19, Harry's Services will be private.

