HARRY THOMAS CAHILL, SR. "HENNY"Was born August 28, 1928 and was one of eight siblings born to James and Marie Cahill. Harry was a resident of Pennsyl-vania his entire life and proudly served his country in the US Army, as a Veteran of WW2 and the Korean War. Harry often spoke of his military career and the many memories of being stationed in Japan. Harry attended Holy Family Parish elementary school and Roman Catholic H.S. in Philadelphia, where he was always involved in the athletic programs and played on the sports teams. Education was always of vital importance for "Henny" and he further pursued his academics studies at Villanova University graduating with a BS in Economics. After holding various Accounting and Comptroller executive positions at major corporations, Harry started his own CPA firm in 1980 and grew the business into a successful practice, being recognized as one top firms in the suburbs of Philadelphia. Harry was much loved and respected at North Hills CC, being a active member for 25 plus years and still taking away golf champion-ships into his mid 80's. As an avid athlete and golfer, Harry was still out on the course at the age of 90 and able to drive the ball straight up the fairway. Harry will be most remembered for his kind spirit, and extremely warm personality, with always a dash of Irish wit resonating. His love of music, singing and the piano, inspired and carried through to his children and grandchildren who have played in Classical concerts and enjoy a wide variety of music genres.
8th Month Anniversary
Donation may be made to Inter-national Society for Diseases of the Esophagus.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 21, 2020