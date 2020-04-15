|
WAPLES
HARRY W.
92, of Lower Gwynedd, formerly of Dresher, April 11, 2020. Husband of the late Pearl (nee Coulter) and Jane Kaercher (nee Klewer). Father of the late Sherry and brother of the late Dorothy. Survived by son Robert, son-in-law Arthur Benica, grandchildren Caleb, Kerrie, Haley (Nick), Collin, Angeline, Jessica, Josephine and Kaylani. Also survived by his step-children, nieces, nephews and many friends.
For many years Harry owned Waples Auto Repair in Oreland, PA. He loved spending time with his family, friends and fishing at the Jersey shore where he was a lifelong member of the Long Beach Island Fishing Club. Harry will be remembered for his sense of humor and positive spirit. He will be missed by everyone.
A memorial service in Harry's honor will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Harry's memory may be made to the Long Beach Island Fishing Club, Attn: Michael Ginn, LBIF Treasurer, 3 Cobbler Court, Sewell, NJ 08080.
