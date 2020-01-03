|
|
FISCHER
HARVEY A., JR.
97, of Ocean City, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at The Shores at Wesley Manor. Born 1922 in Philadelphia to the late Harvey A. and Mabel (nee Demberger) Fischer, Harvey graduated from Northeast High School in 1940 and began his career with Bell of Pennsyl-vania later that same year, retiring in 1985. He proudly served in the U.S. Army's 66th Signal Battalion from 1943-1946, first in the European Theater and later in the Allied Occupation of Japan. In 1950, Harvey married Alba Rose DiZio, who predeceased him in 2015 after 65 years of marriage. He earned a degree in Business Administration from the Philadelphia College of Textiles and Science (Philadelphia Univer-sity) in 1972. Harvey held several part-time jobs in retire-ment but was especially fond of his volunteer work for the ShopRite LPGA. He was a congregant of St. John Lutheran Church and a member of Masonic Lodge #3 in Phila.
Harvey is survived by his five children, Karl Fischer (Bridget) of Marmora, NJ, Karen Okulanis (Gary) of Calabash, NC, Amy Ruff of Ocean City, NJ, Thomas Fischer (Karin) of Galloway, NJ, and Laurie Hyland (William) of Medford, NJ, as well as eleven grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and a sister, Janet Drury (John) of Jim Thorpe, PA. He was predeceased by his sister, Evelyn Klein.
Services will be offered on Saturday, January 4th at 11:00 A.M. at St. John Lutheran Church, 10th Street & Central Ave, Ocean City, NJ, where relatives and friends may call from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Cape May County Veterans Cemetery, 127 Crest Haven Rd, Cape May Court House, NJ. Memorial contri-butions may be made in Harvey's name to: United Methodist Communities at The Shores, c/o Employee Fund, 2201 Bay Ave., Ocean City, NJ 08226, or Journey Hospice, 6712 Washington Ave., Suite 201, Egg Harbor Twp, NJ 08234.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.godfreyfuneralhome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020