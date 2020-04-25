Home

HARVEY B. LOMBERG

HARVEY B. LOMBERG Notice
LOMBERG
HARVEY B.
April 23, 2020, of Havertown, PA. Beloved husband of Ronda Lomberg. Cherished father of Jason (Melissa) Lomberg and Amanda (Corey) Dion. Adored grandfather of Avery, Cameron, and Makenzie. Brother of Sandra (Ted) Kopp and Debra Lomberg. Step-brother of Dr. Arlene (Dr. Marc Goldstein) Lauf and the late Eric Lauf. Brother-in-law of Bonnie Segal.
Relatives and friends are invited to watch the live stream Funeral Service on the PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS Facebook Page, Sunday, April 26, 2020, beginning 12 Noon. Due to the current quarantine restrictions, the family will not be receiving any visitors for Shiva. Contribu-tions may be made to Samaritan Healthcare and Hospice,
www.samaritannj.org

PLATT MEMORIAL CHAPELS
Cherry Hill, NJ

Published on inquirer.com on Apr. 25, 2020
