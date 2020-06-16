HARVEY B. MATHASON
1941 - 2020
Passed away on May 29, 2020 due to COVID-19 complications. He had a kind soul and was a dreamer who had a passion for creativity, photography, poetry, chess, butterflies, magic, and dad jokes. Harvey was a loving husband for over 50 years to Linda Mathason and a beloved father to Brian Mathason (Patti Sherman), Mark (Merri) Mathason, and Lisa Mathason (Jean Holmes). He was a proud grandfather to Remmi and Lilli Mathason, a loving brother to Marilyn (Bob) Rubin and Elaine Moore, brother-in-law to Phil Glass and son-in-law to Richard Glass. Harvey leaves his legacy through the people he touched and in the creative projects he left behind. In addition to being a scientist and artist, Bucks County Courier Times called him "the man who thinks outside the box". He won awards for his photography and poetry and received a letter from President Carter for his photo of the American Flag. He talked to everyone. Whether he was being playful, loving, mischievous or challenging, he looked at everyone with a twinkle in his eyes. He was a hero to many and will be dearly missed. Unfortunately, due to current circumstances, a public memorial service is not possible. A celebration of Harvey's life will be planned at a later time. If you are interested in attending, please email harveymathasonmemorial@mail.com and follow up information will be sent in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association.
Online condolences and signing of the guest book may be entered at www.never-gone.com/Memorials/harveymathason.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
