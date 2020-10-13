77, of Wynnewood, PA, Chairman Emeritus of the Department of Medical Imaging at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center (2001-18), died Oct. 8, 2020 from complications of glioblastoma. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Sylvia (nee Tymowczak), and his son, Eric Nisenbaum, M.D. (Katie Guthrie), of whom he was immensely proud. He also leaves behind sisters-in-law Karen Nisenbaum and Doris Matthias, brothers-in-law Michael Tymowczak (Judy), George Tymowczak (Patricia), and Klaus Tymowczak, and eight nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Norman Nisenbaum, nephew Eliot Nisenbaum, brother-in-law Dieter Matthias and sister-in-law Suzanne Tymowczak. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to the: Harvey L. Nisenbaum, M.D. Memorial Fund for Glioblastoma Research. Credit card donations can be made at http://www.pennmedicine.org/NisenbaumMemorial
. For checks, please make payable to "Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania," and mail to Penn Medicine Development, Attn: Sheryl Garton, 3535 Market St., Ste. 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104. www.chadwickmckinney.com