Age 80, on May 7, 2020, of Horsham. Formerly of Elkins Park and New York, he was the beloved husband of Barbara (nee London), father of Daniel Snyder (Donna) and Wendy Kaye (Daniel), grandfather of Chloe and Zachary Snyder and Aidan Kaye, son of the late Florence and Max Snyder, brother of the late Robert Snyder and Lois Rothchild. Harvey was a speech and language therapist for over 50 years. There will be no service at this time due to COVID-19 precautions. A celebration of life gathering will be planned in the future. Donations in Harvey's name can be made to Abramson Senior Care Hospice, North Wales, PA.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 8, 2020.