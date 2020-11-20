On Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend passed away at the age of 81. Hattie was born in Newark, NJ and graduated from Barringer High School before attending the Fashion Institute of Technology in New York City. Hattie moved to Philadelphia in 1981. Hattie enjoyed a long career as a Production Pattern Maker before retiring from the University of the Sciences in Philadelphia. Celebrating Hattie's memory are her nieces Iris Nyaris and Doris Mandville, devoted great-nieces Marie Nicole Miller, Christina Miller, and Lavonne Mandville, great-nephews Benjamin Miller, Edward Horton and Detrell Taylor and a host of relatives and friends. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, November 21st, at Clearview United Methodist Church, 7605 Buist Ave., Philadelphia, PA. 19153. Viewing from 9-11 A.M. Services at 11 A.M Int. Holy Cross Cemetery N. Arlington, NJ Arr. raybrownmortuary.com