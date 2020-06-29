SHUCHMAN
HEDVAH (nee Lang)
On June 27, 2020. Wife of the late Professor Philip Shuchman. Daughter of the late Rabbi Leon S. and Rebecca Lang. Mother of Carol Shuchman (Kendall Christiansen), Matthew Shuchman (Adriana Lerner), Dr. Miriam Shuchman (Dr. Donald Redelmeier) and Salem Shuchman (Dr. Barbara Klock). Grandmother of Benjamin, Rachel (Sam), Noah, Michaela, Isaiah, Jaiden, Daniel, Rebecca and Robert. She was a member of Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org, or to Chester Charter Scholars Academy,
www.ccsascholars.org.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.