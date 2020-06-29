HEDVAH (Lang) SHUCHMAN
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HEDVAH's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SHUCHMAN
HEDVAH (nee Lang)
On June 27, 2020. Wife of the late Professor Philip Shuchman. Daughter of the late Rabbi Leon S. and Rebecca Lang. Mother of Carol Shuchman (Kendall Christiansen), Matthew Shuchman (Adriana Lerner), Dr. Miriam Shuchman (Dr. Donald Redelmeier) and Salem Shuchman (Dr. Barbara Klock). Grandmother of Benjamin, Rachel (Sam), Noah, Michaela, Isaiah, Jaiden, Daniel, Rebecca and Robert. She was a member of Temple Beth Zion-Beth Israel. Private Graveside Services are being held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Hadassah, www.hadassah.org, or to Chester Charter Scholars Academy,
www.ccsascholars.org.

www.goldsteinsfuneral.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Goldsteins' Rosenberg's Raphael-Sacks
6410 N Broad St.
Philadelphia, PA 19126
(215) 927-5800
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved