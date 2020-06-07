HEDWIG A. "HARRIET" GOSCINIAK
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share HEDWIG's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GOSCINIAK
HEDWIG A. "HARRIET"
(nee Szwajkowski)
On May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Leon J. Gosciniak. Dear mother of Leon E. Gosciniak, D.O. (Eileen) and the late Donald J. Gosciniak, PhD. (Sheila Flynn). Loving grand-mother of Matthew (Lauren), Heather Schaefer (Robert), Jennifer Stanley (Austin) and Daniel (Sasha). Also sadly missed by her great-grand-children Madeleine, Amelia and Olivia, her dear "daughter" Cheryl Ann Trail (Brian), her sister-in-law Edith Szwajkowski as well as many loving family and friends. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Anna (Sekula) Szwajkowski, her brothers Edmund, Louis (Gladys) and baby brother Stephen. Harriet was a life long resident of the Bridesburg section of Phila. and was extremely active in her parish of St. John Cantius where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, member of the church choir and organizational leader. Harriet's last years were spent as a resident of Twining Village, Holland, Pa. with her husband Leon. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday June 10, 2020 beginning at 10 A.M.. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd. Holland, Pa. 18966. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mass cards are preferred. Donations can also be made to St. John Cantius Church, Phila., Pa. 19137

www.SlabinskiFuneralHome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved