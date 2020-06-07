GOSCINIAK(nee Szwajkowski)On May 31, 2020. Beloved wife of Leon J. Gosciniak. Dear mother of Leon E. Gosciniak, D.O. (Eileen) and the late Donald J. Gosciniak, PhD. (Sheila Flynn). Loving grand-mother of Matthew (Lauren), Heather Schaefer (Robert), Jennifer Stanley (Austin) and Daniel (Sasha). Also sadly missed by her great-grand-children Madeleine, Amelia and Olivia, her dear "daughter" Cheryl Ann Trail (Brian), her sister-in-law Edith Szwajkowski as well as many loving family and friends. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Anna (Sekula) Szwajkowski, her brothers Edmund, Louis (Gladys) and baby brother Stephen. Harriet was a life long resident of the Bridesburg section of Phila. and was extremely active in her parish of St. John Cantius where she served as a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, member of the church choir and organizational leader. Harriet's last years were spent as a resident of Twining Village, Holland, Pa. with her husband Leon. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing on Wednesday June 10, 2020 beginning at 10 A.M.. at St. Bede the Venerable Church, 1071 Holland Rd. Holland, Pa. 18966. Funeral Mass to follow at 11:30 A.M. Interment at Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, mass cards are preferred. Donations can also be made to St. John Cantius Church, Phila., Pa. 19137

