PELCZARSKI
HEDWIG E. (nee Strahl)
on May 20, 2020. Dear wife of the late Edwin. Beloved mother of Paul (Allison), Richard (Merrill), Thomas (Helen), Christine Soda (Gino) and the late Marie Pelczarski. Sadly missed by 11 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. Sister of the late Anthony and Stephen Strahl. Service will be private at the convenience of the family.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 24, 2020.