HEDY WALTON
WALTON
HEDY
Passed away unexpectedly on May 7, 2020. She was 84 years old. She leaves to cherish her name two daughters Dale Nyekan Wilson, and Cassandra L Mosley, son-in-law Willie Mosley, Grandson Augustus Nyekan, granddaughter's Brittany and Maya Mosley, grand-daughter-in-law Stephanie Nyekan, and great grandchildren Xavier, Xiomara, Xander, and Xonaé
Service will be held at FRANCIS FUNERAL HOME. Int. Ivy Hill Cem. Streaming will start at 10:00 A.M. on Friday May 22nd.www.francisfunerals.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 20, 2020.
