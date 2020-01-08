The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
(215) 744-2700
Viewing
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
9:00 AM
Slabinski Sucharski Funeral Home
2614 Orthodox Street
Philadelphia, PA 19137-1627
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John Cantius Church
HELEN A. (Polchlopek) MACKIEWICZ

HELEN A. (Polchlopek) MACKIEWICZ Notice
MACKIEWICZ
HELEN A. (nee Polchlopek)
On Jan. 6, 2020. Wife of the late Edwin L. Sr. Beloved mother of Edwin L. Jr. (Margaret), Anthony J. (Patricia), Teresa M. James (Gerard), Michael and Marsha Janczewski (Anthony). Also sadly missed by 15 grand-children and 16 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 beginning at 9 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA. 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077 would be appreciated by her family.


Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020
