MACKIEWICZ
HELEN A. (nee Polchlopek)
On Jan. 6, 2020. Wife of the late Edwin L. Sr. Beloved mother of Edwin L. Jr. (Margaret), Anthony J. (Patricia), Teresa M. James (Gerard), Michael and Marsha Janczewski (Anthony). Also sadly missed by 15 grand-children and 16 great-grand-children. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing and Funeral on Monday, Jan. 13, 2020 beginning at 9 A.M. at THE SLABINSKI SUCHARSKI FUNERAL HOME, 2614 Orthodox St., Phila. PA. 19137. Funeral Mass 11 A.M. at St. John Cantius Church. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's memory to Riverview Estates, 303 Bank Ave., Riverton, NJ 08077 would be appreciated by her family.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 8, 2020