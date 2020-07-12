1/1
HELEN A. (Miller) SAVINI
SAVINI
HELEN A. (nee Miller)


passed away on July 8, 2020 at her home in Havertown, Pa. she is the loving wife of 59 years to the late John J. Savini, Sr. and the beloved mother of John J. (Lisa) Savini, Jr., Paul (Kathy) Savini, Miriam (Buzz) Hansen, Kathy Hansen, Helen Meehan, Regina Weir, Mark (Lisa) Savini, Peter Savini, Carol (Bob) McClintock, and Bernadette (Alex) Jamieson. She is the sister of Doris Gormley, and the late Miriam Miller, and Joseph L. Miller, Jr.. She is also survived by her 24 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren. She was born in Pikesville, Maryland to Joseph L. and Katharine (nee Cavanaugh) Miller. Helen was a longtime, active parishioner of St. Denis Parish in Havertown, Pa. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Monday, July 3, 2020 at 9 am to 10:45 am in THE FUNERAL HOME OF JOHN STRETCH 236 East Eagle Rd. Havertown, Pa. 19083 and to her Mass of Christian Burial following at 11 am in St. Denis Church, Havertown. Int. St. Denis Cemetery. In lieu of flowers an offering in Mrs. Savini's name to St. Denis Church 2401 St. Denis Lane Havertown, Pa. 19083 would be appreciated.

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
