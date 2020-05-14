HELEN ANN (Murphy) WUSINICH
WUSINICH
HELEN ANN (Murphy)
On May 12, 2020, of Wayne, PA, age 78. Wife of the late James R. Wusinich, Sr. Survived by 2 sons, James R. (Lori) and Michael (Colleen); 3 daughters: Helen (Mark) Milligan, Sr. Mary Elizabeth SV and Karen (Tim) Loomis; 10 grandchildren: Meagan, Nicholas, Hayley, Ryan, Michael, Aidan, Patrick, Olivia, Allison, Caitlin; brother, John (Kathleen) Murphy; 2 sisters, Maureen Dougherty and Sr. Sheila Murphy RSM; many other family members.
Funeral Services and Interment private. Service will be livestreamed on Friday, May 15, 2020, starting at 9 A.M. until the end of Mass; and again starting around 11:45 A.M., for the Graveside Service. Live webcast can be found on Helen's obituary page at www.bacchifh.com. Memorial Service will be held at a later date, details will follow. Memorial contributions to the Sisters of Life, 38 Montebello Rd., Suffern, NY 10901 sistersoflife.org or Delaware County Special Olympics, P.O. Box 1202, Haver-town, PA 19083.
(The Bacchi Funeral Home & Crematory, Ltd., Bridgeport)Condolences at www.bacchifh.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
15
Graveside service
11:45 AM
Memorial service
MAY
15
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Bacchi Funeral Home and Crematory, Ltd. - Bridgeport
805 DeKalb Street Route 202
Bridgeport, PA 19405
(610) 272-1941
