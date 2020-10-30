1/
S. Helen Bradley SSJ
S. Helen Bradley, SSJ March 27, 2020, Age 82. Daughter of the late Francis and Margaret Bradley. Sister of Anne Bradley, S. Roselita Bradley, HFN, Clara and Mary Mell and the late Margaret Regul, Franes Vizza, Catherine Brady, Regina Mitura and Clare McShea. She is also survived by members of her Congregation, the Sisters of St. Joseph. A private service will be held on November 2 and live-streamed at www.stjosephvilla.org. In lieu of flowers, donations in Sister's name to Saint Joseph Villa, 110 W. Wissahickon Ave, Flourtown, PA 19031, would be appreciated. KOLLER FUNERAL HOME

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Service
live-streamed at www.stjosephvilla.org
