Age 77, of Philadelphia, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Penn Medicine Hospice. Helen worked as a Bank Clerk for M&T Bank in Bensalem for over 40 years. Devoted mother of Edwin (Cindy) and Dennis Murphy, Terri Leuzzi (Anthony) and the late Linda Murphy. Loving sister of Richard Hall (Florence) and Grandmother of Nicole, Dana, Morgan, Andrea, Cole, Gracie, Ellie and Sarah. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her Visitation, Tuesday from 6 to 7 P.M. at the TOMLINSON FUNERAL HOME, P.C., 2207 Bristol Pike, Bensalem, PA 19020 followed by her Service at 7 P.M. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory can be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 150 Monument Rd #100, Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004. www.tomlinsonfh.com