CHRISTINZIO
HELEN (nee Acello)
Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Christinzio, Sr. Devoted mother of John Jr. (Ann) and Gary Christinzio. Grandmother of John III. Sister of Dolores Bruno. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to the , 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103.
Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019