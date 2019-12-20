The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Monti-Rago Funeral Home
2531-35 South Broad Street
Philadelphia, PA 19148
(215) 462-0992
Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN CHRISTINZIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN (Acello) CHRISTINZIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN (Acello) CHRISTINZIO Notice
CHRISTINZIO
HELEN (nee Acello)


Dec. 17, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Christinzio, Sr. Devoted mother of John Jr. (Ann) and Gary Christinzio. Grandmother of John III. Sister of Dolores Bruno. Relatives and friends are invited to her VIEWING MONDAY 9 A.M. at The Church of St. Richard, 18th and Pollock Sts., followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, family requests contributions be made in her memory to the , 1818 Market St., Phila., PA 19103.

Expressions of Sympathy
www.monti-ragofuneralhome.com

logo

Published on inquirer.com on Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Monti-Rago Funeral Home
Download Now