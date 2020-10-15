1/
HELEN D. DRAHAM
Suddenly passed away October 12, 2020 at her residence. She was a retired Bell Telephone employee. Daughter of the late Joseph and Cecilia Draham. Sister of the late Joseph Draham, Marie Pontious, Catherine Iannucci and Cecilia Draham. She is survived by many loving niece and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to gather on Monday October 19, 2020, 9:30 A.M. St. Katherine of Siena Church, 9700 Frankford Ave., Phila., PA 19114, followed by her Funeral Mass at 10 A.M. Interment is Holy Cross cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the charity of your choice in her memory would be appreciated. www.burnsfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Other ways to show your sympathy

