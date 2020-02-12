|
|
LOMBARDI
HELEN D.
On February 8, 2020, age 94, longtime Haddonfield resident; Beloved mother of Marc. Helen was a force of nature. A kindergarten teacher for 35 years, she traveled the world, captured its beauty in award-winning photographs, and the world loved her back. To know her was to be very lucky indeed. She will be missed by countless friends and family.
Helen's family will greet friends on Sat., Feb. 15th, 1-3 P.M. at KAIN-MURPHY FUNERAL SERVICES, 15 West End Ave., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a .
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 12, 2020