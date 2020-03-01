|
|
McGEEHAN
HELEN D. (nee Dougherty)
77, of Glenside, passed away on February 24, 2020. Beloved wife of James R. Loving mother of Dennis (Cathy), James (Erin), Vincent (Karen) and the late Christopher. Also survived by 7 adoring grandchildren Catherine, Grace, Neil, Charlie Delia, Connell and Maggie. Devoted sister of Mary T. Keyes, Margaret Ann (Peggy) Cleary, William Dougherty and the late Dennis P. and Charles Dougherty. She also leaves many other family members and friends who will sadly miss her.
Funeral Mass Tuesday, 11 A.M., at the Church of St. Luke the Evangelist, 2316 Fairhill Ave. (at Easton Rd.) Glenside, PA 19038. Interment private. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Monday evening from 6 to 8 P.M. at THE WILLIAM R. MAY FUNERAL HOME, 354 N. Easton Road (at Keswick Ave.), Glenside PA 19038, and Tuesday morning after 9:30 A.M. at the Church. In lieu of flowers. donations to
https://www.lls.org/;
would be appreciated.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 1, 2020