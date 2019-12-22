|
|
MELNICK
HELEN DOLORES "TOOTSIE" (nee Krispin)
Of Philadelphia, age 89, died December 18, 2019 with her children by her side. Beloved wife of the late John, and loving mother of John (Debbie), AnneMarie (Patrick) Monachino, Margaret (Mark) Reinhart, Paul (Marni) and the late Jeanne (Kenneth) Warren, and grandmother to Christopher (Ashley), Jennifer, Stephen, Megan, Maria, Daniel, Kathryn, Kayla and Kenny. Survived by her sister Marie and brother Leonard. Preceeded in death by sister Josephine and brothers Edmund and Stanley. Born in Larksville, PA to Stanley and Mary. A woman of great faith, Helen was an active parish-ioner of the former St. Josaphat's Church and Financial Secretary for the Polish Roman Catholic Union of America, Group 3. She loved music, singing, and gardening and was known for her generous spirit and kind-ness to strangers. Relatives and friends are invited to a Viewing on Friday, December 27, 2019 from 9 to 10:30 A.M. at St. Josaphat's Church, 124 Cotton Street, Phila., PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 A.M. Interment will follow at Westminster Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Artman Home Benevolent Fund, Helen Melnick.
