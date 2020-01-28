|
|
BECK
HELEN E. (nee Davies)
January 26. 2020, age 98 years. Wife of the late Charles Mahon; beloved mother of the late Joan Danas (the late Ted), and Arlene Hennessey (Robert); also survived by 5 grandchildren and many great grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to Viewing Thursday, 10 to 11 A.M., HOLLEN FUNERAL HOME (Thomas J. Fluehr, F.D.), 3160 Grant Ave. (W. of Academy Rd.). Religious Service 11 A.M. Donations to Michael J. Fox Fdn. for Parkinson's Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163-4777.
www.hollenfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 28, 2020