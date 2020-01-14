|
87, of Blue Bell, PA, formerly of Richboro, died on January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph E. King. Treasured Mother of Kathy Siwicki (Bob), Lyn Ann Mueller (Harold), Joe King (Liz), Carol Brolley (the late John), Mike King (Risa). Loving Nanny of 10 adoring grandchildren. Cherished sister of Dorothy Gannon, Eugenia Van Winkle. Relatives and friends are invited to her Funeral Mass on Thursday, January 16, 2020, at 11 A.M., at St. Helena Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA 19422. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 A.M. at the Church. Interment will be held privately at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name may be made to the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (sitcancer.org) Forward Fund. Arrangements made with EMIL J. CIAVARELLI FAMILY FUNERAL HOMES AND CREMATORY, Ambler and Conshohocken.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 14, 2020