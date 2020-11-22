Or Copy this URL to Share

93 yrs. old peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020. Life long resident of Roxborough. Wife of the late Vincent N. Petrellis. Beloved mother of Cheryl Hahn and the late Vincent J. Petrellis; mother-in-law of Gerald Hahn and Beatrice Petrellis; grandmother of Trina Petrellis, Brianna DeBlasio, Gerald Hahn, Michael Hahn and Laura Storck and great grandmother to 7 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass was celebrated last Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Please send donations in Betty's name to IHM Memorial Fund, 819 Cathedral Rd., Phila., PA 19128. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc., 215-482-8878



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store