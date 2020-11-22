1/
HELEN E. "BETTY" (nee REID) PETRELLIS
93 yrs. old peacefully on Nov. 14, 2020. Life long resident of Roxborough. Wife of the late Vincent N. Petrellis. Beloved mother of Cheryl Hahn and the late Vincent J. Petrellis; mother-in-law of Gerald Hahn and Beatrice Petrellis; grandmother of Trina Petrellis, Brianna DeBlasio, Gerald Hahn, Michael Hahn and Laura Storck and great grandmother to 7 great grandchildren. A Funeral Mass was celebrated last Thursday at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church. Please send donations in Betty's name to IHM Memorial Fund, 819 Cathedral Rd., Phila., PA 19128. CLARE McILVAINE MUNDY FH, Inc., 215-482-8878

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Nov. 22, 2020.
