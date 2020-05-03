HELEN F. SHERIDAN
Of Media, PA, formerly of Newtown Square, PA. On May 1, 2020. She is the loving daughter of the late James and Winifred (nee Reddington) Sheridan. She is the sister of Winifred T. (Lawrence) Killoran and the late Mary Patricia (Thomas) Woods. She is loved by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews, and cousins. Miss Sheridan is a graduate of West Catholic High School for Girls and graduated with a BS from West Chester University and earned her MS from Villanova University. She was a passionate, successful teacher in Archdiocesan School District for many years, teaching at West Catholic High School for over 3 decades and retiring from Bishop Shanahan High School in Downingtown. Due to the ongoing pandemic situation, the services will be private to the family. In lieu of flowers an offering in Ms. Sheridan's name to West Catholic High School Attn: Mr. Andrew Bredy, 4501 Chestnut St., Phila., PA 19139 would be appreciated. www.stretchfunerhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 3, 2020.
