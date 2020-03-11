Home

HATGES
HELEN
79, of Easton, PA died March 8, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital, Philadelphia. Born July 1, 1940 in Hrisafa, Sparta, Greece, she was a daughter of the late Dimitrios and Marigo (Karitsiotis) Moschos. She and her late husband, Athanasios "Tom" Hatges, owned Tom's Pizzeria, Nazareth, PA before retiring. She was a member of Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, Easton and their Ladies Philoptochos Society. She is survived by 2 children: Nick Hatges of Philadelphia, Georgia Kalavruzos (husband Tim) of Moorestown, NJ; brother: Peter Moschos of Ontario; and 3 grandchildren: Kosta, Tommy and Andreas. ASHTON FUNERAL HOME, Easton.

Offer online condolences at
www.AshtonFuneralHome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 11, 2020
