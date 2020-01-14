|
HELEN JOAN MAYFIELDDear Mom,
March 27, 1937 - Jan.14, 2019
A year ago today we lost you. So many things we miss; your gentle hug and wonderful kiss, the "hi, Sugar Lump".
We can still feel your warm embrace and see your loving face every day. A Mother's work is never done. We know Heaven's Angels took your hand to God's Promised Land. Mom, we know you are busy up there keeping things in order. We close our eyes every day and see your beautiful face and your arms with wings open to give us a hug. As we continue our journey we take solace in the wisdom you gave to us and the strength we get from each other to make you proud. You live on in our hearts and your love leaves memories no one can take from us. Though absent from us in a physical form you are near and dear to us every day and will always be loved by your children.
If roses grow in Heaven, Lord please pick a bunch for us and give them to our Mother with a kiss on her cheek.
Mom, we miss you every day and you live in our hearts and memories.
We love you always,
JoAnne and Brandon
