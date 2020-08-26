1/1
HELEN K. (nee Earley) HORN
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HELEN K.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 95, of


Wallingford, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, on August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert B. Horn, Jr.; loving mother of Kathleen H. Stokes (Bob), Eleanore R. Saunders (Michael), Loretta H. Burns (Jake), Marie E. MacCrory (Jim Heary), Albert M. Horn, Robert F. Horn, Esq. (Patti, Esq.) and Vincent Leo Horn (Kathryn); devoted grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sister of Julia McDevitt; predeceased by brothers, Leo and Francis Earley.Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to St. Andrew School, 535 Mason Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, would be appreciated.Online condolences:www.donohuefuneralhome.comArrgs.: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Donohue Funeral Homes, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved