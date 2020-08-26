Age 95, of
Wallingford, PA, formerly of Drexel Hill, PA, on August 24, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert B. Horn, Jr.; loving mother of Kathleen H. Stokes (Bob), Eleanore R. Saunders (Michael), Loretta H. Burns (Jake), Marie E. MacCrory (Jim Heary), Albert M. Horn, Robert F. Horn, Esq. (Patti, Esq.) and Vincent Leo Horn (Kathryn); devoted grandmother of 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren; sister of Julia McDevitt; predeceased by brothers, Leo and Francis Earley.Services and Interment will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Helen's memory to St. Andrew School, 535 Mason Avenue, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, would be appreciated.Online condolences:www.donohuefuneralhome.comArrgs.: THE DONOHUE FUNERAL HOME, Newtown Square, PA, 610-353-6300