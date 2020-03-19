Home

Fletcher-Nasevich Funeral Home
9529 Bustleton Ave
Philadelphia, PA 19115
(215) 673-8153
HELEN (Kachmarchik) KARNICK

HELEN (Kachmarchik) KARNICK Notice
KARNICK
HELEN (nee Kachmarchik)


100, of Rydal Park Retirement Residence, formerly of Wyncote, PA, fell asleep in the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John M. Karnick, and dear sister of Anthony Kasmer. She was preceded in death by her sisters Anna Alexandroff and Olga K. Shast, and also by her brother Paul Kasmer. She is survived by generations of nieces and nephews. Helen was an employee of Strawbridge & Clothier for 25 years in manage-ment. She was a volunteer for the American Red Cross for 17 years working on Blood Mobiles and served on the Board of Eastern Montgomery County Red Cross for 10 years. Helen was a member of St. Michael Russian Orthodox Church. She served on the church council for 50 years and was a choir member for 77 years.
The Committal Service for Helen will take place on Saturday, March 21st, at Oakland Cemetery in Phila., Sec. K, beginning approximately 10:30 A.M., officiated by Fr. Raymond Martin Browne, Pastor of St. Mark's Orthodox Church. Donations in lieu of flowers, may be made in Helen's name to: St. Vladimir's Orthodox Theological Seminary, 575 Scarsdale Rd., Yonkers, NY 10707; or Abington Hospice, c/o Abington Health Foundation, 1200 Old York Rd., Abington PA 19001; or St. Mark's Orthodox Church, 452 Durham Rd., Wrightstown, PA 18940. Please include the notation "In Memory of Helen Karnick".

www.fletchernasevich.com

Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 19, 2020
