KENDALL
HELEN (nee Weitzman)
May 27, 2020. Wife of the late Albert J. Mother of Michael C. Kendall and Jonathan L. Kendall (Dawn Biedermann). Aunt of Josie Slutsky, Karen "Kit" Lavelle (Steven) and Mitchell Slutsky (Lisa). Great aunt of Samantha Levinson, Scott Slutsky and Hannah Slutsky. Services are private. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
HELEN (nee Weitzman)
May 27, 2020. Wife of the late Albert J. Mother of Michael C. Kendall and Jonathan L. Kendall (Dawn Biedermann). Aunt of Josie Slutsky, Karen "Kit" Lavelle (Steven) and Mitchell Slutsky (Lisa). Great aunt of Samantha Levinson, Scott Slutsky and Hannah Slutsky. Services are private. Contribu-tions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association., 399 Market Street, Suite 102, Philadelphia, PA 19106.www.goldsteinsfuneral.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on May 28, 2020.