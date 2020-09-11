1/
Helen Kirby GIDJUNIS
94, on September 8,


2020. Wife of 58 years to the late Joseph (Knute) Gidjunis. Mother of Joseph (Peg Adams), Carol Hayhoe (Michael), and Mark (Donna). Grandmother of Laura Saxton (Bryan), Michael Hayhoe, Joseph Gidjunis (Rebecca), Mark Robert Gidjunis (Lindsey), Nicholas Gidjunis and Catherine Gidjunis. Great grandmother of Noelle and Kellen Saxton, Gabriel Gidjunis and Olivia Gidjunis. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday at 11 A.M. at Our Lady of Hope Church 5200 N. Broad St. Phila., PA. A Viewing will be held in the church from 10-10:50 A.M. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Carmelite Monastery 1400 66th Ave., Phila., PA 19126.JOHN F. MURRAY FH, Flourtownwww.murrayfuneralhome.com

Published in The Philadelphia Inquirer on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Viewing
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
SEP
15
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
Our Lady of Hope Church
