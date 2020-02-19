|
GRAHAM
HELEN M.
Age 91, of Wynnewood, PA, passed away February 17, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Graham and son, Thomas J. Survived by her children: Maureen G. Raquet (William), Robert J., James R. (Dorothy), Margaret Mary Breder (Michael), Brian J., 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 A.M., Friday, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M., in Presentation Church, 204 Haverford Rd, Wynnewood, PA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143.
