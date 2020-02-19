Home

Stretch Funeral Home
236 E Eagle Rd
Havertown, PA 19083
(610) 446-1075
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
9:00 AM - 9:45 AM
Presentation Church
204 Haverford Rd
Wynnewood, PA
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Presentation Church
204 Haverford Rd
Wynnewood, PA
View Map
GRAHAM
HELEN M.
Age 91, of Wynnewood, PA, passed away February 17, 2020. She is predeceased by her husband, Robert J. Graham and son, Thomas J. Survived by her children: Maureen G. Raquet (William), Robert J., James R. (Dorothy), Margaret Mary Breder (Michael), Brian J., 8 grandchildren and 3 great-grand-children. Family and friends may call 9 to 9:45 A.M., Friday, followed by her Mass of Christian Burial at 10 A.M., in Presentation Church, 204 Haverford Rd, Wynnewood, PA. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in her memory to Little Sisters of the Poor, 5300 Chester Ave., Phila., PA 19143.

STRETCH of HAVERTOWN

www.stretchfuneralhome.com
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 19, 2020
