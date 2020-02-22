Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for HELEN McDONALD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

HELEN M. McDONALD

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
HELEN M. McDONALD Notice
McDONALD
HELEN M.
76, of Shannondell Retirement Community, passed away peace-fully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Phila., she was the daughter of the late John Joseph McDonald, Sr. and Helen Snyder McDonald. Helen retired from Unisys as a supervisor. She is survived by her brother, John Joseph McDonald, Jr. and his wife Elsie; her nephew, Christopher McDonald and by a host of cousins. Mass: 12:00 Noon, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in the Upper Church of Visitation B.V.M., 196 N. Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA. Friends will be received from 10:45-11:45 A.M. Interment will be in Calvary Cem., Conshohocken.
Arrs. are being handled by the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, Downingtown. To send online condolences, visit
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of HELEN's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -