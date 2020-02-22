|
|
McDONALD
HELEN M.
76, of Shannondell Retirement Community, passed away peace-fully on Thursday, February 20, 2020 at her home. Born in Phila., she was the daughter of the late John Joseph McDonald, Sr. and Helen Snyder McDonald. Helen retired from Unisys as a supervisor. She is survived by her brother, John Joseph McDonald, Jr. and his wife Elsie; her nephew, Christopher McDonald and by a host of cousins. Mass: 12:00 Noon, Friday, Feb. 28, 2020 in the Upper Church of Visitation B.V.M., 196 N. Trooper Rd, Norristown, PA. Friends will be received from 10:45-11:45 A.M. Interment will be in Calvary Cem., Conshohocken.
Arrs. are being handled by the JAMES J. TERRY FUNERAL HOME, Downingtown. To send online condolences, visit
www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 22, 2020