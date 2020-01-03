The Philadelphia Inquirer Notices
Koller Funeral Home, Inc.
6835 Ridge Avenue
Philadelphia, PA 19128
215-482-5200
HELEN M. WADE

HELEN M. WADE Notice
WADE
HELEN M.


Age 88, of Phila., PA, passed away peacefully in her sleep, on December 21, 2019, after a seven-year struggle with dementia. Helen was the spouse of the late Richard Wade Sr., who predeceased her in March of 2000. Helen was the loving mother of five children, Richard (Terry), Helen McDonald (Tom), Patricia Morgan, William (Linda) and Robert (Lisa). Helen was also a loving "Mom Mom" to many grand-children, honorary grandchildren, great grandchildren and extended family. Everyone was always welcome in her home.
Memorial Mass will be held on January 7, 2020 at Our Mother of Consolation Church, at 11 A.M. Family and friends are invited to call from 9:30 to 10:45 A.M. in the Church prior to the mass. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made, in memory of Helen, to Our Mother of Consolation Church, 9 East Chestnut Hill Ave, Phila PA 19118 and/or Compassus Hospice, 2 Campus Blvd, Suite 200, Newtown Square, PA 19073.

www.kollerfuneralhome.com

Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 3, 2020
