Sister of Christian Charity, died March 5, 2020, at the Mother-house, Mendham, NJ, age 94. Born 1925 in Grays Ferry (Philadelphia), Sr. Helen was the only remaining child of Michael and Marie (Quigg) Cronin; predeceased by: Anna (Becker), Francis, John, Marie (Jackson), Edward and Regina (Byrne).
Sister entered the convent in 1942 and worked as an elemen-tary and secondary Math and Science teacher, Dean of Academic Affairs, and Principal in various high schools in NJ and PA. She also was Dean at Assumption College for Sisters in Mendham. She retired fully in May 2018. Sister Helen Marie is survived by her community, her brother-in-law, William Byrne, and many loving nieces and nephews.
Viewing at the Motherhouse will be on Fri., March 13th, 2 to 4 P.M., with Prayer at 7 P.M. Funeral Mass on Sat., March 14, at 11 A.M., at the Motherhouse in Mendham. Interment to immediately follow. Contribu-tions in Sister's memory can be made to the Sisters of Christian Charity, 350 Bernardsville Rd., Mendham, NJ 07945.
Published on inquirer.com on Mar. 12, 2020
