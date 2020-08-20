1/1
1/1
On Aug. 17, 2020, beloved wife of the late Jay Marimow, loving mother of William Marimow (Diane), Barbara Marimow Fierstein (Jeffrey). Adored grandmother of Ann Sargent (Jake), Scott Marimow (Mona), Elyssa Eisenbrock (Howard), Daniel Fierstein (Robin) and Alex Fierstein. Cherished great grandmother of Janie, Zander, Nick, Mia, Max, Maya, Myra, Jared, Dylan and Jordan. Sister of the late Ruth Lerner. Private Graveside Service will be held. Contributions in her memory may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation WWRCF, P.O. Box 53, Haverford, PA 19041 or online