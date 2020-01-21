|
|
WINTERBOTTOM
HELEN P. (nee Piotrowski)
Age 71, of Blue Bell, on Sunday January 19, 2020. Wife of Paul R.; mother of Henry Winterbottom and Laura Winterbottom (Brian Balkit), sister of Alice Buettler and Carol Rosen (Warren), and aunt of Lisa Buettler.
Relatives and friends are invited to Helen's Memorial Mass on Fridayn January 24, at 11 A.M., at St. Helena's Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. Interment will be private. There will be no Viewing or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name can be made to St, Jude Children's Hospital. Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH Of EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000
To share your fondest memories of Helen, visit
www.lifecelebration.com
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020