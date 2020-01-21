Home

Boyd-Horrox-Givnish Funeral Home, Inc.
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA 19401
(610) 277-7000
Memorial Mass
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Helena's Church
1489 Dekalb Pike
Blue Bell, PA
HELEN P. (Piotrowski) WINTERBOTTOM

HELEN P. (Piotrowski) WINTERBOTTOM Notice
WINTERBOTTOM
HELEN P. (nee Piotrowski)
Age 71, of Blue Bell, on Sunday January 19, 2020. Wife of Paul R.; mother of Henry Winterbottom and Laura Winterbottom (Brian Balkit), sister of Alice Buettler and Carol Rosen (Warren), and aunt of Lisa Buettler.
Relatives and friends are invited to Helen's Memorial Mass on Fridayn January 24, at 11 A.M., at St. Helena's Church, 1489 Dekalb Pike, Blue Bell, PA. Interment will be private. There will be no Viewing or calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen's name can be made to St, Jude Children's Hospital. Family services are by BOYD-HORROX-GIVNISH Of EAST NORRITON, 610-277-7000
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 21, 2020
