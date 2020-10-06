HELEN PHYLLIS (NEE WASSERMAN) Passed away on Oct. 4, 2020. Wife of the late Herbert. Mother of Dr. Scott (Elaine) Desman, Jeffrey (Beth) Desman and Dr. Eric (Lisa) Desman. Grandmother of Alexander, Sydney, Arienne, Jaime, Jacob, Mitchell, Delaney, Noah and Braden. Private Graveside Services are being held. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Holocaust Documentation and Education Center, 303 N. Federal Hwy., Delray Beach, FL, 33004, www.hdec.org
