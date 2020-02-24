|
CAHILL
HELEN R. (nee Simms)
Feb. 21, 2020. Age 89. Wife of the late William F. Beloved mother of Eileen Peters, Colleen (Sean) Young, William F. (Theresa) & Thomas F. (Kimberly) Also survived by her loving grandchildren. Dear sister of John, Robert (Claire), and the late Frances, Marge, Josie & Richard. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing Wed eve 6-8 PM at T.J. FLUEHR FUNERAL HOME, 11010 Knights Rd. & funeral Thursday 10:00-10:45 AM at St. Hilary of Poitiers 920 Susquehanna Rd. Funeral Mass 11 AM. Interment Our Lady of Grace Cemetery. Donations in Helen's name may be made to the Convent of Divine Love 2212 Green St. Phila, PA 19130.
Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 24, 2020