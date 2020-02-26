Home

Helweg & Rowland Funeral Home
1059 Old York Road
Abington, PA 19001
215-887-7375
HELEN (White) REIFF

HELEN (White) REIFF Notice
REIFF
HELEN (nee White)


of Warminster, formerly of Ambler and Jenkintown, passed away on Feb. 20, 2020. She was 97. Born in 1922 in Trenton, NJ, Helen was one of 6 children. She became a Registered Nurse in 1945; in 1947, she married Harry Reiff, and they remained married for 67 years. Helen volunteered for many years with the Red Cross as an RN. She was a member of Abington Baptist Church, and later, Boehm's United Church of Christ. Her faith remained strong all of her life. Helen was predeceased by her husband Harry and her son David; she is survived by her sons Harry and Tom, and grandchildren Jenny, David and Ariel. Services will be private. Donations may be made in Helen's name to the Montgomery County S.P.C.A., P.O. Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222 www.mongomerycountyspca.org

www.helwegrowlandfh.com

Published on inquirer.com on Feb. 26, 2020
