Jan. 28, 2020, age 95. Beloved wife of the late Rudolph J. Salvucci Sr., mother of Kathleen Ziga, Elaine Salvucci, Rudy Salvucci, Jr. and Christine D'Orazio. Also survived by 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Relatives and friends are invited to her Viewing Saturday 12 P.M. at St. Dorothy Church, 4910 Township Line Road, Drexel Hill, PA 19026, where her Funeral Mass will follow at 1 P.M. Interment SS. Peter and Paul Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to Mainline Hospice https://www.mainlinehealth.org/ways-to-give/homecare-and-hospice/make-a-gift-online.
Published on inquirer.com on Jan. 30, 2020
